New cancer center construction underway

BALTIMORE — A new spot to treat cancer patients is being built in Baltimore.

Today, Lifebridge Health broke ground on a 125-thousand square foot building.

The Mandy and Dennis Weinman Cancer Building will put all outpatient cancer services under one roof.

Those services will be for children and adults.

One doctor says the consolidation will improve patient care compared to how they get cancer therapy now.

"This may require patients to receive their infusion therapy couple 1,000 feet that way, and then travel this way to have their radiation therapy. And you can imagine that's long, can be 10 minutes to transfer from one part of the facility to the other. And that can be really, challenging for patients, especially when you're trying to, go through cancer therapy. The Weinman Cancer Building will change all of this, bringing together all the caregivers and support services in one place," said Dr. Matthew Poffenroth, president of the Lifebridge Health Medical Group.

The new center is being built at Sinai Hospital.

It's off Greenspring Avenue, near the Cylburn Arboretum.

Lifebridge Health officials also say it's being built to not look like a traditional hospital.

That's to help patients feel better while recovering.