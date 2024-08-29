New bike garden in Howard County readies the next generation of bikers for the road

COLUMBIA, Md. — A vacant basketball court gets a new life training the next generation of cyclists for the road.

Howard County’s Department of Recreation and Parks unveiled their new Bicycle Traffic Garden Thursday in Columbia’s Huntington Park.

Officials say the garden is designed to repurpose a space that is no longer needed into something that will bring joy and a safe riding experience to new and young bicyclists.

Michael Seitz/ WMAR

"It has been such a really big boom for our community, for our kids. It really feels like this is a special place that's made for them, and I can't begin to tell you how important it is for a child and their community to feel centered. That their community is for them."

The interactive course not only teaches children how to ride, it also educates them on safety skills while traversing complex street patterns. The colorful addition to the park includes traffic lanes, signs, and a roundabout.