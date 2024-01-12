New Baltimore Co. bill would promote affordable housing in business areas

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A new bill proposed by Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski would allow different types of development - especially housing - in most of the county's business zones.

Olszewski's office said it's part of his push to build more affordable housing, and to revitalize older, struggling neighborhoods.

The bill would "allow mixed-use development in the County’s business zones, if they are within the URDL [Urban Rural Demarcation Line, which divides the county urban versus rural areas]." The legislation is set to be introduced at the County Council's next meeting, Jan. 16.

That means housing (and other non-business development) would be allowed in areas the county has targeted to revitalize, in its Master Plan 2030.

Those areas include major shopping centers/business areas like White Marsh Mall, Eastpoint Mall, Hunt Valley Towne Centre, Owings Mills' Mill Station area, Security Square Mall, Lansdowne Station, and the Metro and light rail stations. These areas are called "nodes" in the Master Plan 2030.

The bill would require any mixed-use developments that get money from Baltimore County to include a certain amount of affordable housing. All mixed-use developments would also be eligible for certain incentives if they include affordable housing.

The county said in a press release that the goal is to encourage "thoughtful 'retrofitting' of vacant or underutilized big box stores, shopping centers, or malls."

Plans for housing around White Marsh Mall have sparked neighborhood protests in recent years, as have plans for transit-oriented development in Lutherville.

The county has recently dedicated millions of dollars to revitalize Security Square Mall, and to bring a new supermarket to the former Giant on Liberty Road.