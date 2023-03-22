Developers plan to reveal proposal to construct 500-unit apartment building at White Marsh Mall

WHITE MARSH, Md. — People who live in a busy area of Baltimore County will have a chance to learn more about plans to develop a large apartment building next to the White Marsh Mall.

Neighbors of the proposed project are concerned the development would cause excess traffic and school overcrowding.

Wednesday’s meeting is to view details on the project and hear county officials' comments on the development plan, which is to place a 516 unit apartment building next to the White Marsh Mall in the area of the old Sears store.

Neighbors in the area might have more than 1,000 new neighbors if zoning is approved to build a new apartment building on site.

Property managers plan to redevelop the old retail site into a new four-story residential building containing a mix of everything from studio apartments to three-bedroom units.

Back in November, neighbors voiced their opinions at a meeting about the project. Many said they were upset about the lack of notice they got and that they had no knowledge of the proposed development. Their main concern is what effect the project would have on their community.

The area around the mall already sees a good amount of traffic and they fear an influx of hundreds of families will not only cause more traffic problems but overcrowded classrooms.

At the November meeting, South Perry Hall Blvd Improvement Association president Peggy Winchester said “some of our concerns are the traffic. If you try to get on Honeygo Boulevard after four o'clock you can wait half an hour to go five blocks. If you have somebody going into high school, they have to go to a school that's 110% overcrowded. And besides that, you have another development that has already started to build Bridges at White Marsh which had one of another over 500 apartments going in.”

Wednesday’s public meeting will be held virtually via Webex.

There's no public input allowed at the meeting; however, anyone interested in attending can join the meeting online or by phone.