Report recommends York Road/Greenmount for future transit line

TOWSON, Md. — The state is moving forward with plans for some type of transit along York Road in north Baltimore and Towson.

The stretch of York Road/Greenmount between 33rd Street and Towson Circle was determined to be one of the best sites for a future transit line - which would be either Bus Rapid Transit, light rail, or subway (heavy rail).

Those were the conclusions of an MTA report released today. The MTA studied seven possible routes for a new north-south transit line, running potentially from Lutherville to south Baltimore.

A Timonium residents' group raised concern last year abouttransit running to the Lutherville/Timonium area. The new report doesn't recommend transit to Lutherville, citing mostly the public concern.

The report adds:

Community groups organized and submitted a petition in opposition to alignments that would serve the Timonium-Lutherville neighborhoods and Stoneleigh/Anneslie neighborhoods.

But, the report also notes that connecting to Lutherville could add about 4,000 riders, and identified that stretch of York Road as a "long-term opportunity corridor."

The other route that the report recommended is on Charles Street downtown, from Penn Station to Charles Center.

Most of the other proposed routes weren't necessarily nixed; the report says "further analysis is needed" to see if Loch Raven Boulevard, the area between 33rd Street and North Avenue, and the areas south of Charles Center would make sense for a transit alignment.

These proposals are still in the early stages. The project team will be doing more public outreach, including getting more feedback, throughout 2024. The full report is available here.