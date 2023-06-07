New abortion clinic opening in western Maryland

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A new abortion clinic is opening in western Maryland and is expected to cater to West Virginians, where virtually all abortions are now illegal.

The Women's Health Center of Maryland celebrated a ribbon-cutting in Cumberland, just over the border from West Virginia. It moved to Maryland from West Virginia after the overturn of Roe v. Wade, and is expected to open later this month.

Planned Parenthood of Maryland said in a post about the ribbon-cutting: "Protecting abortion access isn't only about stopping bans but also about ensuring patients have access to care, no matter their ZIP code."

In April, the Women's Health Center of West Virginia dropped a lawsuit that tried to overturn the state's abortion ban.

West Virginia bans abortion except for medical emergencies and for rape and incest victims under certain circumstances. The law also requires abortions to be performed by a doctor at a hospital.

The event apparently drew a small protest. A resident said he stood with 14 other men, most of them pastors, to "crash" the clinic's grand opening.

"For those who don't know, this facility will also be distributing poison for the purpose of medical 'gender transition'... This murder mill is not yet capable of performing abortions and, by God's mercy, it never will be," he posted on Facebook.