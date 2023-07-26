Neighbors speak out about plane crash in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead after a small plane crashed into a field in Havre de Grace.

"She said some of the people from up in the village stopped by and said aren't you Mrs. Tibbs and she said yes and they said there's been an accident,” one person said.

It wasn't the news Robert Tibbs’s wife thought she was about to hear. Turns out a small plane had crashed into the field next to their farm.

"I don't know who the person was, I did see the crash this morning, I went back to the neighbors and looked at it and the plane looked like it went right straight, there's no burn marks on the side of the ground, it didn't catch on fire or anything like that,” J. Robert Tibbs Jr., who owns the farm next to where the crash happened.

Around 7:20, Tuesday evening, Harford County Department of Emergency Services were called to the 3600 block of Old Level Road in Havre de Grace.

Video footage from a neighbor's house shows fire crews frantically searching for the plane. A short time later, the wreckage of a single engine plane was found and one person inside was dead.

"When they're coming in they're dropping pretty low,” said William Hicks, who lives across the street from the field the plane crashed in.

He says planes get too close to the houses when landing.

"It's something you don't want to see but like I say, with the percentage of the ones coming in and out, sooner or later it's going to happen,” said Hicks.

The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation which they say involved a Piper PA-28 airplane. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.