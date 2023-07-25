Watch Now
One person dead after single engine plane crashes in Havre de Grace

Posted at 7:50 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 19:50:32-04

HARFORD COUNTY — Firefighters are on scene after a small plane crashed in Havre De Grace.

Fire officials say the plane crashed in the 3600 block of Old Level Road.

One person, the single occupant of the plane, has died.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

