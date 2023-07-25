One person dead after single engine plane crashes in Havre de Grace

HARFORD COUNTY — Firefighters are on scene after a small plane crashed in Havre De Grace.

Fire officials say the plane crashed in the 3600 block of Old Level Road.

Volunteer Firefighters from @LevelVfc and surrounding companies along with @HarfordCoDES EMS & Special Operations units are on scene of a single engine plane that has crashed in the 3600 block of Old Level Road in #HavreDeGraceMD. The single occupant has been pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/89OsQDyGur — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) July 25, 2023

One person, the single occupant of the plane, has died.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.