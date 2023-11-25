Man and woman killed following a shooting in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Baltimore that killed two people on Saturday.

Police say that just after 5 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Chapel Gate Lane, where they found a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Life-saving efforts were performed, and medics transported both victims to an area hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Homicide is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.