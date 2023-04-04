Neighbors join hands, pray in Northeast Baltimore after 3 killed in shooting

BALTIMORE — Neighbors and members of the community joined together Monday night, after three people were killed on a Northeast Baltimore street Saturday.

"All we can do now is pray for the families," said Stan Silver, a neighbor, "and pray this city can find a way to control this kind of violence that happens.”

On Monday, city officials, including Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison joined neighbors for the remembrance.

"We knew what happened out here," said Harrison, "this was a dispute between neighbors."

Baltimore police are looking for 48-year-old Marvelle Worsley. Police are pleading with the public for anything they might know about Worsley’s whereabouts.

As of Monday night, Worsley is still at large.

Harrison says the shooting was a dispute between neighbors who knew one another.

"This incident should not have ended in gun violence. Once again, we are in a community talking about the inability for people to solve conflict peaceably," Harrison added.