Baltimore Police search for alleged gunman linked to deadly quadruple shooting

BALTIMORE — Less than 48 hours after a quadruple shooting left three people dead in Northeast Baltimore, investigators believe they've identified the gunman.

Shots rang out Saturday night in the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue.

The alleged shooter opened fire on a group of people, claiming the lives of 69-year-old Darlene Briscoe, Charles Murray, 49, and Girard Smith, 41.

On scene officers also discovered a 31-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She remains stable at an area hospital.

Homicide detectives on Monday asked the community for help locating 48-year-old Marvelle Antonio Worsley.

Police say Worsley is responsible for the murders, although no potential motive or connection to the victims was revealed.

Anyone with information on Worsley's whereabouts should call police at 410-396-2100. He's considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.