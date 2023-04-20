Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Neighbors arguing over loud music, parking leads to deadly quadruple shooting

Three people killed, alleged gunman in custody
Woodring Avenue shooting.png
Manny Locke Jr.
Woodring Avenue shooting.png
Posted at 3:49 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 15:50:50-04

BALTIMORE — Charging documents sheds light on what led to a deadly quadruple shootingin Northeast Baltimore.

On April 1, at 8:53 p.m., officers were called for reports of shots fired in the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue.

Police arrived on scene and located four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three of the victims, identified as Darlene Briscoe, Girard Smith, and Charles Murray, were all fatally wounded. The fourth victim, 31-year-old Brittany Murray, was shot multiple times and was in critical condition.

According to police, Brittany Murray and the suspect, 48-year-old Marvelle Worsley, were engaged in a verbal dispute about parking and loud music being played at Worsley's home.

Murray then contacted the other three victims who later arrived at the location.

After an argument ensued between Worsley and two of the victims, Girard and Charles, Worsley pulled a handgun and began firing.

Both died on scene.

Briscoe came out of her residence next door after she heard the gunshots and was also shot by Worsley. She was taken to a local medical center where she later died.

After further investigation police released a photo of Worsleyto the public urging anyone who might know where he is to call 911 immediately.

Police arrested Worsley on Wednesday, April 19, in the 1800 block of Harford Road in Baltimore County without incident.

He is charged with three counts of first degree murder, one count of first degree attempted murder, and multiple handgun violations.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices