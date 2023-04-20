Neighbors arguing over loud music, parking leads to deadly quadruple shooting

BALTIMORE — Charging documents sheds light on what led to a deadly quadruple shootingin Northeast Baltimore.

On April 1, at 8:53 p.m., officers were called for reports of shots fired in the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue.

Police arrived on scene and located four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three of the victims, identified as Darlene Briscoe, Girard Smith, and Charles Murray, were all fatally wounded. The fourth victim, 31-year-old Brittany Murray, was shot multiple times and was in critical condition.

According to police, Brittany Murray and the suspect, 48-year-old Marvelle Worsley, were engaged in a verbal dispute about parking and loud music being played at Worsley's home.

Murray then contacted the other three victims who later arrived at the location.

After an argument ensued between Worsley and two of the victims, Girard and Charles, Worsley pulled a handgun and began firing.

Both died on scene.

Briscoe came out of her residence next door after she heard the gunshots and was also shot by Worsley. She was taken to a local medical center where she later died.

After further investigation police released a photo of Worsleyto the public urging anyone who might know where he is to call 911 immediately.

Police arrested Worsley on Wednesday, April 19, in the 1800 block of Harford Road in Baltimore County without incident.

He is charged with three counts of first degree murder, one count of first degree attempted murder, and multiple handgun violations.