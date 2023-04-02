Watch Now
Quadruple shooting in northeast Baltimore leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

Michael Seitz
Posted at 10:04 AM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 10:04:07-04

BALTIMORE — A deadly shooting leaves three dead and one injured in northeast Baltimore on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue at 8:43 p.m.

When they arrived, they located two men, aged 49 and 41. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police then found two women, aged 31 and 69. The 69-year-old was pronounced deceased moments later.

The 31-year-old is in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

