Quadruple shooting in northeast Baltimore leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

BALTIMORE — A deadly shooting leaves three dead and one injured in northeast Baltimore on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue at 8:43 p.m.

When they arrived, they located two men, aged 49 and 41. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police then found two women, aged 31 and 69. The 69-year-old was pronounced deceased moments later.

The 31-year-old is in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.