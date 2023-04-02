Quadruple shooting in northeast Baltimore leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

BALTIMORE — A deadly shooting leaves three dead and one injured in northeast Baltimore on Saturday night.
Officers were called to the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue at 8:43 p.m.
When they arrived, they located two men, aged 49 and 41. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police then found two women, aged 31 and 69. The 69-year-old was pronounced deceased moments later.
The 31-year-old is in critical condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.