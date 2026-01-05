Negligence cited as factor leading to foster teen's death in Baltimore hotel

BALTIMORE — A recently released report from the Maryland Department of Human Services alleges that the death by suicide of a foster teen in a Baltimore hotel was due to contract worker negligence.

16-year-old Kanaiyah Ward was found dead inside the Residence Inn By Marriott on North Wolfe Street on September 22, 2025.

Following an autopsy, it was found that Ward's death was caused by diphenhydramine intoxication, which is defined as a medical emergency caused by an overdose of the common over-the-counter antihistamine.

According to the report, Ward had been receiving services for mental health and behavioral issues since the summer of 2022.

It was arranged for Ward to stay in the hotel while an outpatient mental health clinic, which had just received its certificate of need, waited for a follow-up assessment for the certificate to be conducted on September 22.

Fenwick Behavioral Services was to provide one-to-one services to Ward to help her manage her behavioral and mental health challenges.

As part of the services, Fenwick established policies that required its one-on-one staff to provide continuous, 24-hour supervision, including hourly checks, directing staff that sleeping was not allowed during their shifts, and all medications should be securely stored in a lock box.

The report stated on the weekend of September 20, Fenwick experienced "staffing difficulties."

A worker was assigned to provide services for a 24-hour shift beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, another worker was expected to replace the first at 10 a.m., but had fallen ill and couldn't make it in to work.

Fenwick then extended the first worker's Saturday shift to continue until 3 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, the Prince George's Department of Social Services, which had Ward in their custody, was not made aware of the staffing issues.

On Monday, that same worker, who had been on the shift for 40 hours, checked on Ward at 5:45 a.m. and reported that she responded, but did not get up.

The worker returned to Ward for another check-in at 10 a.m. By that time, Ward had stopped breathing, and the worker immediately called for emergency assistance.

Emergency personnel found Ward lying on her side, in bed, with an empty bottle of diphenhydramine, with a quantity of 365 pills.

After Ward's death, an investigation was launched following reports of alleged child abuse and neglect in the hotel.

While the investigation ruled out the reports of child abuse of Ward, there were confirmations of neglect.

It was found that three individual staff members at Fenwick were responsible for that neglect due to the "failure to provide proper care and attention in ensuring Ward's safety, by approving the worker to provide supervision over a continuous 53-hour shift, and by failing to ensure that medications were properly secured in the hotel."

Child Protective Services notified those individuals of the investigation's findings and their rights to appeal those findings.

On Friday, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office announced that no criminal charges would be filed in the death of Ward.

“While the evidence is insufficient to show the necessary intent to prove criminal neglect beyond a reasonable doubt, the fact remains that a vulnerable child tragically lost their life,” said State’s Attorney Ivan Bates. “The loss of a young person to suicide is deeply troubling, and we must do everything we can as public servants to uplift and support mental health care for our most at-risk residents.”

The full report can be read below: