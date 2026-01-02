No criminal charges to be filed after teen died in the care of Human Services

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office announced there will be no charges filed in the death of a 16-year-old who was in the care of the Maryland Department of Human Services.

On September 22, 2025, Kanaiyah Ward, 16, was discovered dead inside the Residence Inn By Marriott on N. Wolfe Street.

Officials say Ward's death was caused by diphenhydramine intoxication, which is defined as a medical emergency caused by an overdose of the common over-the-counter antihistamine.

Diphenhydramine is an active ingredient in medications that treat allergy symptoms, which can sometimes cause drowsiness.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled the death a suicide.

"After a thorough review by the State’s Attorney’s Special Victims Unit, it was concluded that this case does not rise to the level of criminal behavior and that none of the individuals involved had any intent to deny the victim necessary aid or resources," the State's Attorney's Office said in a release.