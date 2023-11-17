Nearly 135,000 Chromebooks to be distributed across Maryland

Governor Wes Moore announced on Friday that thousands of laptops will be distributed across the state in an effort to improve internet access.

Between the cost of the more than 130,000 laptops and the monetary awards to aid in the distribution of the devices, more than $27 million is being invested in this effort.

The tech will go to under-served communities as "part of an effort to ensure Marylanders have the technology required to access reliable high-speed internet," according to a press release.

The Office of Statewide Broadband was responsible for awarding the devices, including 50,000 laptops going to Baltimore City.

The Office worked with HP, Inc. and Daly Computers as well as the University of Maryland's TechExtension, to get the Chromebooks and tech support.

"These devices are a gateway for Marylanders to be able to apply for jobs, complete schoolwork and connect with vital community resources," says Moore.