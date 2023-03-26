'My child, my good child was murdered': Family, friends remember Izaiah Carter

BALTIMORE — Izaiah Carter was caring, quirky, and made pizza and beats.

His mom said he was looking at joining the military and planning for college, but he was killed at just 16 years old.

Izaiah was shot earlier this month at Joseph Lee Park, right near Patterson High School, where he went to school.

This weekend, family and friends gathered in the park to remember Izaiah.

"I'm not going to be able to like fix his tie again, I'm not going to be able to sit and chill with him in Parker's office anymore," said Jenny, Izaiah's friend. "It's just, he's just not there and it was just hard for me to accept that."

RELATED: With suspect in custody, mom of murdered Patterson HS student remembers son

"Parents, we need to get more involved, and the ones that are involved already, they need to be heard. They need to start speaking up. When you call the teacher and you make your complaints, document it, record it, because people are thinking we're not paying attention. I'm paying attention. My child, my good child was murdered. I'm looking. I'm paying to attention to everything. I'm not okay with any of it," said Michelle Hines, Izaiah's mom.

Izaiah's mom wants to see more security in schools and police patrolling nearby.

RELATED: Gunman accused of killing Patterson student, Izaiah Carter, arrested in Texas

Police have made an arrest in this case. Roger Alverado-Mendoza, 23, was arrested in Texas while attempting to flee the country.

