Multiple bills proposed to limit fees on paper bags

The Environment and Transportation Committee heard four different bills dealing with fees for bags.

Three of them would limit bag fees in some shape or form, the fourth, HB1056, would require a tax on the bag fee.

The first bill heard to limit bag fees wouldn't necessarily change anything the way it stands now in the state.

Delegate Karen Toles' HB947 would limit local municipalities from charging more than 10 cents for a paper carryout bag.

"It just states that a consumer should have a consistent and fair cost," she said.

A representative for the Maryland Retailers Alliance, Sarah Price, who spoke in opposition to all four bills, explained the organization's position.

"Retailers charge for bags because bags cost money," she said.

She added that while paper bags on average cost ten cents a piece now, the price has been going up over the past few years.

A representative for the Maryland Association of Counties also opposed this bill, saying that counties are the best to make these decisions.

Next up was Delegate Frank Conaway's HB1067, which would exempt people who are using SNAP to pay for their groceries from being charged for bags.

One delegate from the Economic Matters Committee, where the bill is also being debated, asked how this functionally would work.

Del. Conaway seemed to answer that the individual on SNAP would self-report, though added that no one should be ashamed to be on SNAP.

Price, on behalf of the Maryland Retailer's Alliance, opposed the bill on the basis of the logistics, "not on the merit of the bill."

HB1412 from Del. Tiffany Alston would prohibit counties from imposing fees on carryout bags altogether unless they're being used for environmental purposes.

It also would require people using SNAP and seniors from being charged.

"If you don't have [the money], how are you supposed to get your items safely back into your home?" she asks.

The bill would allow the bag fees that went into effect before January 1st of this year to remain in effect, though requires that the revenue goes to a local jurisdiction and only be used for an environmental purpose.

"If that fee is staying with the business, then we need to stop that practice," says Del. Alston.

The Maryland Association of Counties opposed this bill because it preempts County authority.

Price again brings up the logistical issue on SNAP, adding that the age component complicates this as well.

She also reiterated that the paper bags cost more, and the fee is going to pay for the bags.

And on Del. Conaway's HB1056 to tax the bag fees, she added, "the fee on bags is not a way for businesses to turn a profit."

These bills will need to be voted on by the Environment and Transportation Committee and go through the House floor for second and third reader before March 17th, Crossover Day.