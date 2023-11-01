Baltimore County's plastic bag ban is now in effect

TOWSON — If you need to run to the grocery store in Baltimore County, remember to bring your own bags.

The county's plastic bag ban goes into effect on Nov.1.

There are some exceptions to this and businesses do have a grace period to get up to compliance.

Restaurants and stores are no longer allowed to give out plastic carryout bags.

The law requires businesses to charge 5 cents for paper bags.

There are some exemptions.

Mom and Pop Shops , defined as stores with less than three or fewer locations, are exempt.

Farmers markets in the county are exempt as well.

The goal of the law is to reduce pollution and litter.

Some people welcome the change, saying it will be good for the environment.

While some business owners are not thrilled they have to make a change.

There was a push to have liquor stores exempted from the law.

However, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski vetoed the measure.

He argued this would weaken the law.

Businesses do have a 90 day grace period.

Businesses that fail to comply face a potential $500 fine.