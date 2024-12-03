Anne Arundel County Council rejects bill to abolish shopping bag fee

ANNE ARUNDEL — In a decisive vote on Monday night, the Anne Arundel County Council rejected Bill 92-24, which proposed to eliminate the 10-cent fee for shopping bags, remove penalties for retailers who do not charge for bags, and eliminate free reusable carryout bags dates. The vote resulted in a close tally of 3 to 4, leaving many attendees divided on the future of the county’s bag policy.

The current law, which mandates the 10-cent charge for each shopping bag, aimed to encourage the use of reusable bags and reduce environmental waste. Supporters of the existing bill argue that the fee has positively impacted consumer behavior, fostering a culture of sustainability. "The 10-cent bag at the end of the checkout line encourages my mother to use more of our reusable bags, which are better for the environment," stated one resident.

Councilman Nathan Volke, who expressed concerns over the bill emphasized that dropping the fee creates a psychological barrier that may deter retailers from enforcing bag charges. “Charging the fee creates a barrier, but if you don’t charge, people are still going to bring their own bags,” he explained.

However, some attendees challenged the justification for the charge, arguing that the fee disproportionately affects economically vulnerable community members. "It's terrible and it needs to stop. This is death by a thousand cuts," one resident lamented, highlighting the broader issue of rising living costs.

Councilwoman Shannon Leadbetter of District Seven, the bill's proponent, clarified that her intent was not to increase plastic bag usage but to allow for greater consumer choice in the marketplace. “Some businesses may still choose to charge for paper bags; that’s their business decision,” she said.

In contrast, representatives from the Maryland Retail Association urged the council to maintain the current law, citing potential adverse effects on competition among local retailers. “It provides consistent expectations for all customers across retail settings and decreases competition, so no one has to make difficult pricing decisions,” said Sarah Price, Vice President of Communications Affairs for the Maryland Retail Alliance.

Councilwoman Allison Pickard, representing District Two, suggested that the policy has not been implemented long enough to warrant a reevaluation. "I don’t know that we’ve had it in place long enough to reevaluate at this time, so I’m a no on this bill tonight," she stated.

Despite the contentious debate, the council's vote signals a continuation of the existing bag fee, leaving some members of the community feeling frustrated and others optimistic about the environmental efforts being made. As attendees exited the meeting, the discussions surrounding costs and consumer choices in Anne Arundel County remained far from over.