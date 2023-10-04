MSDE names Dr. Carey Wright as interim MD Superintendent

Maryland schools has a new superintendent.

On Wednesday, the State Board unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Carey Wright as the interim State Superintendent for the remainder of the current term through June 30, 2024.

This comes just after former State Superintendent, Mohammed Choudhury, reached a transition agreement which will take effect on October 6.

He will transition into the role of Senior Advisor to the State Board of Education on policy and strategy matters.

Choudhury announced he would not seek another term in September.

Wright served for nine years as the State Superintendent of Schools in Mississippi.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Carey Wright as Maryland’s Interim State Superintendent. She is an exceptional leader who will guide Maryland’s education system into its new chapter,” said Governor Wes Moore. “Dr. Wright brings exemplary expertise to this role and I am confident that she will be a dedicated leader committed to transparency, accountability, and partnership to improve education outcomes in every corner of Maryland, just as this state deserves.”

"I am honored to be appointed to this position and am excited to work on behalf of the teachers, leaders and students of Maryland. Maryland is well-positioned to provide a world-class education system for all its students and to ensure each student’s success,” said Dr. Wright. “I am confident that by establishing strong relationships and partnerships across the state we will witness strong, equitable educational outcomes for our students. I welcome the opportunity to be an active participant in this endeavor.

Dr. Wright will begin her service on October 23.