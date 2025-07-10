MS-13 member arrested in Indiana, years after being charged with attempted murder in Maryland

BALTIMORE — ICE released video of agents arresting an alleged MS-13 gang member previously released from a Maryland prison.

Jonny Handy Martinez-Barillas was recently re-arrested in Indiana.

In 2012 he was charged with attempted first-degree murder in Prince George's County.

The Feds claim "Maryland police reneged on an ICE detainer in 2023 and allowed this MS-13 gang member to endanger American communities."

MORE: Maryland denied 384 ICE detainers since October 2022, released three alleged killers

At the time of his latest arrest, Barillas was in the company of a man named Danilo Amilcar-Escobar, who faces a series of charges including for strangulation, domestic battery and cocaine possession.

Per ICE, Escobar was deported on three prior occasions since April 2024.

ICE and FBI captured Honduran illegal alien and MS-13 gang member Jonny Handy Martinez-Barillas in Indiana.

Despite previous charges of 1st degree murder and possession of a firearm, Maryland police reneged on an ICE detainer in 2023 and allowed this MS-13 gang member to endanger… pic.twitter.com/d5jPFcxh44 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) July 8, 2025

SEE ALSO: Trump's Sanctuary Jurisdiction list includes 10 Cities, 8 Counties in Maryland

Over the last 24 hours Baltimore based ICE agents reported two other arrests.

Erick Antonio Del Cid-Moreno, 46 from El Salvador, is believed to be a fellow MS-13 member with final deportation orders.

ICE Erick Antonio Del Cid-Moreno

Emanuel Aarion Tores-Servellon, 25 of Honduras, who has a past fentanyl conviction, was also picked up for final removal.