MS-13 member arrested in Indiana, years after being charged with attempted murder in Maryland

Video released by ICE shows the arrests of Jonny Handy Martinez-Barillas &amp; Danilo Amilcar-Escobar
BALTIMORE — ICE released video of agents arresting an alleged MS-13 gang member previously released from a Maryland prison.

Jonny Handy Martinez-Barillas was recently re-arrested in Indiana.

In 2012 he was charged with attempted first-degree murder in Prince George's County.

The Feds claim "Maryland police reneged on an ICE detainer in 2023 and allowed this MS-13 gang member to endanger American communities."

MORE: Maryland denied 384 ICE detainers since October 2022, released three alleged killers

At the time of his latest arrest, Barillas was in the company of a man named Danilo Amilcar-Escobar, who faces a series of charges including for strangulation, domestic battery and cocaine possession.

Per ICE, Escobar was deported on three prior occasions since April 2024.

SEE ALSO: Trump's Sanctuary Jurisdiction list includes 10 Cities, 8 Counties in Maryland

Over the last 24 hours Baltimore based ICE agents reported two other arrests.

Erick Antonio Del Cid-Moreno, 46 from El Salvador, is believed to be a fellow MS-13 member with final deportation orders.

Emanuel Aarion Tores-Servellon, 25 of Honduras, who has a past fentanyl conviction, was also picked up for final removal.

