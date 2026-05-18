Motorcycle rider dies after rear-ending car on I-270 overpass

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A rear-end collision turned fatal over the weekend in Gaithersburg.

It happened Saturday evening along Diamond Avenue at the I-270 ramp.

That's where 25-year-old Roger Gustavo Pineda Cardona was riding a Kawasaki EX250 motorcycle when he struck the back of a Toyota Camry turning onto the interstate.

Cardona later died at the hospital.

The driver and passengers of the Camry were not hurt.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Montgomery County Police at 240-773-6620.