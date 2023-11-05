Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcycle crash in Southeast Baltimore leaves one man dead

deadly crash.jpg
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 10:18 AM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 11:02:03-05

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after motorcycle crash in Southeast Baltimore left one person dead on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Erdman Avenue at 7:09 p.m. for the crash.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause for the crash has been determined.

Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is urged to contact C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators at 410-396-2606.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices