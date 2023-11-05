Motorcycle crash in Southeast Baltimore leaves one man dead

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after motorcycle crash in Southeast Baltimore left one person dead on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Erdman Avenue at 7:09 p.m. for the crash.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause for the crash has been determined.

Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is urged to contact C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators at 410-396-2606.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.