Motor vehicle crash in Dundalk leaves one man dead

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Police's crash team is working to determine what caused a deadly collision Saturday morning.

At 11:00 a.m., Police responded to the intersection of Jaydee Avenue and German Hill Road for a crash involving a pedestrian injury.

According to officials, Dayton Balliet Jr., 54, was lying on the ground working on a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser that was on a jack when a Toyota Sienna that was trying to park behind the Chrysler struck it, pushing the Chrysler off the jack.

Balliet was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing.