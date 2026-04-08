Mothers of stillborn babies push for a $1,000 tax credit to ease financial burdens before session ends

ANNAPOLIS — Mothers of stillborn babies are pushing for a tax credit to help ease the financial burden during their time of grieving.

WATCH: Mothers of stillborn babies push for a new $1,000 state tax credit Mothers of stillborn babies push for a new $1,000 state tax credit

The legislation would provide families with $1,000 the year the child passes.

The Senate sponsor, Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher, says the legislation is currently being held up in the House. The group is making a last-minute push to get the House to pass the bill before the session ends on Monday.

None of the mothers in this advocacy group would benefit from the tax credit, but they want future women to have it.

"The financial impact of their loss was overwhelming: hospital bills, genetic testing, therapy, a headstone, and baby items we couldn't return. When your baby lives, you can't leave the hospital without a name, and when your baby dies, you can't leave without choosing a funeral home," Maureen Gaffney said.

Gaffney had two stillborn children.

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