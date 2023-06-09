Mother starts foundation to honor late Navy son

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — There is nothing stronger than the power of a mother's love.

Betty Buck sold her lucrative and family-owned beer business so that she could start a foundation that would honor her Navy son and help other families.

Four Aprils ago, she took a call.

“Mom, it's D-Day”, said her son Danny.

"Oh, he is being deployed again," she thought.

No. It was death day.

“Nobody knew, nobody knew that he was sexually attacked on a ship in Japan,” said Betty Buck, from her foundation office in Annapolis.

She spent five hours on FaceTime that morning.

But she knew this wasn’t going to end well.

At the end, the Navy man shot himself in the heart.

“As bad as it sounds, it was a gift he gave me, for five hours, he brought up all the good times he had with his family,” said Buck.

Danny gave his mom orders to carry on. Betty ended up selling the beer business and starting the HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation.

She is the lone employee, taking calls, answering emails, and helping those in the military who have suffered from sexual abuse or are in a bad state of mind.

On June 24, the foundation will hold a big fundraiser at Byzantium Center, featuring the sounds of Neil Diamond.

For help or to help, click here.

