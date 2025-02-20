Mother asks the community to help find the person of interest related to her son's death

BALTIMORE — A mother is looking for help finding the person who shot and killed her son, leaving him lying on the sidewalk back in December.

Just before 5:20pm on December 18th, Baltimore city police got a call about a person shot on the 2600 block of East Chase Street.

But before that call, another one was made from the wife of 31-year-old Donte Bazemore to his mother.

"Why is his wife calling me? She doesn't normally call me, so I'm like, Okay, let me answer the phone. So when I answered the phone, she was like, Ma, Tae was shot, and he's not moving. He is not responding. I was like, What?" says Nichole Winchester.

Nichole Winchester hung up the phone and raced over to East Chase Street.

In January, Baltimore city police released a video hoping to identify a man the department says may be connected to the deadly shooting.

But since then, Winchester says there has been no progress.

Now she is calling out to the community for help.

"Help the police identify this individual so that way they can bring justice to our family. Because he did leave 6 kids, a wife, me, and his 2 younger siblings home," says Winchester.

She doesn't understand why anyone would want to kill her son.

"He adored people; he liked to interact with people. He was a fun guy, and he really adored his kids, and he would do anything and everything for them," she says.

Not knowing who or why this happened is the hardest part.

"They don't have no one in custody as of yet, so it's hard to put that anger out on someone else, but the only thing I really ask God is that bring justice to this; don't let this case be an unsolved case," says Winchester.

Winchester is hoping someone who may have seen something will come forward.

"Any little small detail can put a stop to whoever it was that did this," she says.

Police are offering a reward to anyone with information on the identity of the man in the surveillance footage. You can give an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

