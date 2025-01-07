Man's identity sought following fatal shooting in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have released a video hoping the public can identify a man in connection to a fatal shooting.
This stems from a shooting on December 18 in the 2600 block of East Chase Street. Donte Bazemore, 31, was shot and killed.
Anyone with information on the identity of the individual in this video is asked to contact 410-396-2100 or 911.
Identity Sought— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) January 7, 2025
