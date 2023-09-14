Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mother and son escape Harford County house fire after being awoken by "pops and bangs"

Harford Under Invest Dwelling Fire Rigdon Rd
<i>John Gallagher/BAVFC</i><br/>
Harford Under Invest Dwelling Fire Rigdon Rd
Harford Under Invest Dwelling Fire Rigdon Rd
Posted at 9:30 AM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 09:30:39-04

JARRETTSVILLE, Md. — A mother and her son are safe after escaping a Wednesday night house fire in Jarrettsville.

The family was asleep inside their home on Rigdon Road when they were awoken by the sound of "pops and bangs."

Turns out a fire broke out inside a garage attached to the home.

Flames quickly extended to a couple cars parked outside.

Although most of the fire was contained to the garage, the home sustained extensive damage leaving the family displaced.

While one family dog made it out okay, another unfortunately did not, according to the State Fire Marshal.

The cause remains under investigation. It's estimated the fire caused a combined $500,000 in damage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices