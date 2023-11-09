Most local shopping destinations will close for Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE — Many local shopping centers and stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.
They're joining the list of national retailers who announced they'll be staying shut for the holiday so customers and employees can spend time with friends and family.
Simon, the country's largest mall operator, said almost all of its properties will be closed. Simon operates Arundel Mills, which is staying closed for Thanksgiving and will reopen at 6 a.m. for Black Friday.
Here are the upcoming holiday hours for some other Baltimore-area locations:
- Towson Town Center is closed for Thanksgiving and reopens at 9 a.m. for Black Friday.
- Mondawmin Mall is closed for Thanksgiving and reopens at 9 a.m. for Black Friday.
- Mall in Columbia is closed for Thanksgiving and reopens at 9 a.m. for Black Friday.
- White Marsh Mall is closed for Thanksgiving and reopens at 8 a.m. for Black Friday.
- Giant Food supermarkets are open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, including the two 24-hour stores.
- Graul's Markets in Hereford and Mays Chapel are closed for Thanksgiving.
- Klein's ShopRite stores are open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
- Westfield Annapolis is closed for Thanksgiving and reopens at 7 a.m. for Black Friday.
- Eastpoint Mall is closed for Thanksgiving and reopens at 9 a.m. for Black Friday.
- TownMall of Westminster is closed for Thanksgiving and reopens at 8 a.m. for Black Friday.
- Harford Mall is closed for Thanksgiving and reopens at 7 a.m. for Black Friday.