Morgan State sees record enrollment for third straight year, 8% student increase

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University now has enrollment of 9,808 students, setting a new school record. This marks three years in a row Morgan has experienced record enrollment.

This moves the University closer to their goal of 10,000 students.

This also equates to an 8% increase over the previous year, highlighted by the largest graduate enrollment in Morgan's history.

Nationally, freshman enrollment actually declined, but Morgan experienced a 4% growth in first-time freshman enrollment.

“The momentum happening at Morgan is undeniable, and across the country, prospective students and their parents are taking notice. From the growth in the unique and future-focused academic degree programs we’re offering to the state-of-the-art new facilities we’re erecting on campus, to the cutting-edge research we’re conducting in our centers and laboratories, there is no shortage of reasons to choose Morgan,” said Morgan President David Wilson.

Morgan's previous record enrollment stood at 9,101 in fall 2022.

The University's enrollment growth still stands among the highest percentage-wise among Maryland four-year institutions over the past several years.