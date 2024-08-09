Morgan State expects record enrollment for 4th year

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University expects to have record enrollment for the fourth consecutive year - and meet its goal of 10,000 students six years early.

The campus has seen a building boom, including new housing that's added thousands of student beds.

A spokesperson said enrollment for this fall is expected to rise to 10,400-10,800 students, up from 9,800 for last fall.

That includes 2,325 new freshmen.

Morgan has gotten more than 24,750 applications for the fall.

The university had set a goal of 10,000 students by 2030.

Morgan has grown so fast that President David Wilson said this summer that "we cannot accept any more students. We have reached capacity."

Morgan is working on its first privately-built off-campus housing, on Harford Road. The university has even been leasing hotel rooms for student housing.

The enrollment numbers are still estimates; official numbers won't be available until mid-October.

The university commented:

In addition to increased interest from new students in the University and its program offerings, the higher retention rates of existing students contribute to the rise in enrollment. This is an exciting time for Morgan State University as we continue to experience tremendous growth—growth in enrollment, growth in new facilities, growth in academic degree programs, growth in scholarships awarded, and growth in research being conducted.







Morgan is opening three new dormitories on campus this year - Legacy Hall with 604 beds, Cummings Hall with 110 beds, and Baldwin Hall with 68 beds.

