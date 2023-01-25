More than 5 years after her murder, Megan Tilman's family gets closer to justice

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After more than five-years, justice for a family in Annapolis.

On Wednesday afternoon William Rice and Christina Stallings are expected to plead guilty to the murder of Megan Tillman.

Back in November of 2017 Tillman, 43, no showed a custody hearing, leading her family to file a missing persons report.

Her abandoned jeep was found near a Prince George's County shopping center.

But it was a month earlier when investigators discovered human remains in the area of Holly and Chesapeake Drive in Shady Side.

It took nearly 18 months for DNA testing to confirm they belonged to Tilman.

Her family long suspected that Rice and Stallings had something to do with her disappearance. Detectives agreed yet didn't have enough proof to file charges.

That all changed just one year ago when Anne Arundel County Police announced the pair had been arrested in Arizona.

Tilman previously dated Rice, whom she knew since middle school. The two later shared a townhouse with Stallings on Rockwell Court.

Following Tilman's disappearance, Rice and Stallings left town raising even more suspicion.

Although police never revealed a motive, Tilman's aunt, Shannon Perry spoke with us back in 2020 and said this.

“There was a little bit of money involved. They were moving out of the townhouse and I had told Megan that she could have a certain amount of money to get set up. Well, I don’t really want to go there, but there was a little bit of money involved and by that time, I think they were using drugs, and she might have just gotten in their way.”