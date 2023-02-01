Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Moonrise festival dancing its way back to Baltimore

moonrise.jpg
Moonrise Festival
moonrise.jpg
Posted at 7:37 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 07:37:28-05

BALTIMORE — The Moonrise festival is making it's way back to Baltimore.

The event returns this summer to Pimlico Race Course August 12 and 13. The festival has been coming to Baltimore since 2014.

They have a packed line up of over 20 artists. Moonrise is one of Baltimore's longest running festivals that highlight EDM, or electronic dance music, attracting over 35,000 people each year from all across the east coast.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices