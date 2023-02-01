Moonrise festival dancing its way back to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Moonrise festival is making it's way back to Baltimore.

The event returns this summer to Pimlico Race Course August 12 and 13. The festival has been coming to Baltimore since 2014.

All systems go. 🧑‍🚀 📡 Report for your next mission on August 12 & 13, 2023. ☄️



2-Day Passes On Sale this Friday, 2/3 at 12pm ET for $10 down. 🌌 🎟→ https://t.co/Rl9jCvl92w pic.twitter.com/BcpO4mbWMK — Moonrise Festival (@MoonriseFest) January 31, 2023

They have a packed line up of over 20 artists. Moonrise is one of Baltimore's longest running festivals that highlight EDM, or electronic dance music, attracting over 35,000 people each year from all across the east coast.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. Click here for more information.