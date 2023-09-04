Mobile sports betting is putting more people at risk of addiction

BALTIMORE — You can barely watch a sporting event without seeing an advertisement for a sportsbook.

Ads telling you the bonuses for putting in more money or betting on a certain game.

Now more than ever, it's easier to gamble right from your cell phone.

"So we're seeing some people who may never have gambled, and we're seeing some people who gambled less frequently gambling more because of the convenience of it," said Mary Drexler.

Drexler is a researcher at the Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling.

She says there are a number of factors that make sports gambling more problematic than regular gambling.

Some bettors think that because they know about the sport, they'll be more likely to win.

"Research is showing that it definitely, online and mobile and sports betting, there is a degree much more of ending up with problem gambling or a gambling disorder," said Drexler.

There are ways for people to stay safe while they're gambling, like setting limits and being aware of the advertising.

"We hope that those that are online are putting enough information up front about where to go for help if you think you're starting to have a problem, so that's not hidden somewhere," said Drexler.

Drexler says mobile sports gambling is drawing more young men to gamble than any other demographic.

She adds that her group wants to see more done to prevent people from becoming addicted or to get help if they are.

For her, that starts with advertising for help paid for by the sportsbooks.

"Cause we can do advertising on where to go for help, but we certainly don't have the millions of dollars that the gaming industry does, so ours are not going to be as prominent," said Drexler.

If you're experiencing an issue, you can contact 1-800-GAMBLER for help.