Mobile shelter brings adoptable pets to Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — There were more than just baseball fans at Camden Yards on Sunday.

Some cute, adoptable animals were also there.

Baltimore County Animal Services brought out the Cuddle Shuttle to help find loving homes for these pets.

"We have dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, and rats today looking for their forever homes," Carrie McCloskey, Baltimore County Animal Service division chief, said.

Baltimore County's only open-admission shelter is currently at capacity.

The shelter is located in Baldwin.

WMAR was told 22 animals were brought to Sunday's event, and while our camera was there, only a few were left.