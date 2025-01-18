MLK Day parade canceled for second year in a row due to inclement weather

BALTIMORE — For the second straight year, inclement weather has canceled Baltimore's Martin Luther King Jr. parade.

The Baltimore area is set to see snow showers in the coming days.

"We are truly disappointed to cancel this much beloved event. However, we agree with the mayor’s office that public safety must be our top priority in this moment and the inclement weather and frigid temperatures have dictated this very necessary decision. We send our thanks and apologies to the many dedicated community bands, nonprofits, civic organizations, sponsors, city officials, artists, and volunteers that were prepared to come together on Monday to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King,” said interim CEO Robyn Murphy.

Officials say there are no plans to reschedule at this time.