Baltimore's MLK Day Parade canceled due to inclement weather

BALTIMORE — Due to Inclement weather the Baltimore region received Sunday night, the city has decided to cancel the MLK Day Parade set for Monday afternoon.

The parade was scheduled at noon at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Eutaw Street.

Monday morning Mayor Brandon Scott tweeted the parade cancellation was due to "snow accumulation & freezing temps across Baltimore" and we’re making this difficult decision out of an abundance of caution for attendee's safety."

The Mayor also tweeted that information on a possible reschedule is coming soon.

This is developing and WMAR-2 News will have updates as they become available