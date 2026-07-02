Missing swimmer sparks search just weeks after student's body was recovered

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials announced they are searching for a missing swimmer at Great Falls Park/Potomac River.

In a post on X, officials say a male was with a group and entered the water and did not resurface.

Today @615am @mcfrs Swift Water Team units were dispatched to Great Falls Park/Potomac River for a person missing in the water. Initial reports were the male was with a group, this male entered the water and did not resurface. SWater Teams are actively searching. @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/Axc8tLxMhP — Pazos@mcfrsPIO (@DavidPazos15) July 2, 2026

Swift Water Team units are actively searching.

Just three weeks ago, the body of missing Towson University student Nazir Bell was recovered from the Potomac River.