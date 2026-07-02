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Missing swimmer sparks search just weeks after student's body was recovered

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Tim Graham
<p>UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 25: Sun on water - close up of ripples, gentle waves and sunlight reflecting on the surface of the ocean on September 25, 2015 near Portsmouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)</p>
Water
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MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials announced they are searching for a missing swimmer at Great Falls Park/Potomac River.

In a post on X, officials say a male was with a group and entered the water and did not resurface.

Swift Water Team units are actively searching.

Just three weeks ago, the body of missing Towson University student Nazir Bell was recovered from the Potomac River.

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