Metrobus smashes through Wheaton jewelry store, leaving three hospitalized

WHEATON, Md. — A Metrobus smashed through a Wheaton jewelry store, leaving three people hospitalized Thursday morning.

It happened around 9:30am on Ennalls Avenue.

According to ABC affiliate WJLA the bus driver unsuccessfully tried to avoid hitting another vehicle, when it swerved and instead crashed through the storefront of Wheaton Jewelry Buyers Inc.

No one was inside the business at the time of the collision, and only the driver was aboard the bus.

WJLA reports the crash was caused by another vehicle. That driver was reportedly issued multiple traffic citations including for unsafe lane change, and failure to control speed to avoid a collision.

The three people injured as result are expected to survive.

Here is some footage of the aftermath courtesy of WJLA's chopper.

