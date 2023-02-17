Members of the Bel Air Athletic Club reflect after Coppermine takes its place

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The doors are officially closed at a wellness center that has brought community members together for decades, the Bel Air Athletic Club.

But when one door closes another one opens. A popular sports venue is taking its place.

The Bel Air Athletic Club has been a part of this community for 40 years and Thursday they held a farewell party. But these locals won't be without for long, Coppermine is expected to open in just a few months in the same location.

Members got one last workout in before the doors were locked.

"It's sad, there are no two ways about it, but you gotta cherish all the good times here, all the friends that I’ve made here,” said Wyatt Alexander, BAAC member since he was 8-years-old.

Many felt shock, disappointment and concern of where to go now that this community stable has closed.

"I cried for two days, I went to church, I prayed, I was like please. I had that feeling something is going to happen,” said Kady Lipson, BAAC member.

With the bad news comes the good. Coppermine will be opening up in its place behind the Harford Mall.

It's a sports and fitness center that has 15 locations around the state.

Owner Alex Jacobs says BAAC wasn't even on the radar, they just heard about it four weeks ago.

"So we looked at it, it's amazing space, there is a lot of opportunity here and then as we were walking out into the parking lot we talked to this young lady that is 93-years-old and it just kind of touched us and we said, you know this is something we have to save we have to make this happen,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs is investing $4 million dollars into the facility for upgrades to the gym equipment and adding new programs for the kids.

He said, "They have amazing space in there for us to add programming, dance gymnastics, little kicker soccer, lacrosse academy. Things like that that we'll bring to that space to activate all those areas.”

Those who have been with the club for almost 40 years say they embrace the new change with open arms.

"It's a local company that's just going to continue to build on the traditions that we have here and that we are very excited for,” said Valerie Willey who has been a member of BAAC for 37 years and worked there for 18 years.

The fitness club is expected to reopen in 90 days with lots of specials for those looking to join.