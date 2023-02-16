Coppermine set to take over Bel Air Athletic Club

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — One door closes and another opens as Coppermine is taking over the Bel Air Athletic Club.

The club announced they were closing one month ago after 40 years in Harford County.

The club's landlord decided to "repurpose the property."

A letter to members noted, "Since the COVID-19 shutdowns and their continued impact on our industry, Wellbridge ownership has worked diligently with the landlord to negotiate rent that leads to a sustainable and healthy business. In conjunction, our team has routinely gone above and beyond to serve your health and wellness needs while working to push the business back to profitable levels."

Today, WMAR learned Coppermine is reopening in its spot behind the Harford Mall.

The popular sports venue has 15 locations throughout the state.

They're known for youth sports, and all kinds of community programs for active adults and families.

They're expected to reopen in 90 days with all kinds of specials for members and anyone interested in joining.