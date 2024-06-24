MDOT SHA: Multiple overnight closures expected on the Baltimore Beltway through August

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration alerting drivers about upcoming lane closures on I-695.

Crews will start to restripe lanes to move traffic to the right, letting them continue their work int he center median.

Work will begin on the inner loop of I-695 at I-70 and move north and east to I-83, then onto the outer loop lanes from I-83 to I-70.

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration

Crews will close one lane at 8:00 pm, two at 10:00 pm, and three lanes at 11:00 pm.

Work on the beltway will take place Sundays through Thursdays and lanes will reopen no later than 5:00 am each morning.

Along with this project, the State Highway Administration has another project in the works at theI-695/I-95 interchange in Arbutus.

Officials say the combination of these projects will cause congestion overnight on the beltway.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes or change their travel times.

For more information on the projects, click here.