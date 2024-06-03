MDSHA to add triple-lane closures to night work at I-95/I-695 beginning Monday

As part of their $39.8 million effort to rehabilitate at the I-695/I-95 interchange, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDSHA) is adding a triple-lane closure beginning tonight.

The work will impact the Arbutus area of Southwestern Baltimore County.

There will be a single-lane closure on northbound I-95 at the I-695 interchange at 7:00 pm, a double-lane closure at 9, and a triple-lane closure at 11:00 pm.

The lanes will be closed until 5:00 am on weeknights, Sunday through Thursday.

Closures will be in place on northbound I-95 every weeknight for the next three weeks, allowing contractor crews to finish asphalt paving work and install new reflective pavement markings on all of the lanes.

The larger project will install 10 new riding surfaces on bridges within the I-95/I-695 interchange and will replaces concrete traffic barriers and parapets on the bridges.

Drivers should expect heavy delays while the work is being done.

The MDSHA says that motorists are advised to use MD 295, US 1 or US 29 as alternate routes.

Lanes closures are not planned for Friday or Saturday night.

For more information on the project, click here.