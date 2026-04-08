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MD native Kevin Durant's ownership group purchases former Six Flags site

Six Flags mapping out reopening strategy after being closed due to coronavirus pandemic
Nam Y. Huh/AP
A closed sign is seen at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., Saturday, May 2, 2020. Six Flags Great America won't be opening this month. The company says their 2020 season will not begin until mid-May at the earliest amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Six Flags mapping out reopening strategy after being closed due to coronavirus pandemic
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BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags has new ownership.

Maryland native and NBA star Kevin Durant's 35 Ventures and TPA Group will purchase the former Six Flags America site in Bowie.

“We are excited about the vision, energy, and opportunity this new ownership team brings to the former Six Flags site,” County Executive Aisha Braveboy said.

Braveboy said she wants to elevate the property into a destination development that can provide the county money year round.

Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor officially closed on November 2, 2025.

Six Flags President and CEO Richard Zimmerman said the park was "not a strategic fit with the company's long-term growth plan."

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