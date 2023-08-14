MD 140 reopened after severe thunderstorm

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Monday morning, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration reopened all travel lanes in both directions on MD 140.

The road has been closed since Monday, August 7, when a severe thunderstorm brought down about 30 utility poles along the roadway.

The downed poles trapped 34 vehicles, but despite the damage, no one was injured.

According to BGE, the damage impacted more than 10,200 customers in the Westminster area.

In addition to poles and trees down, a traffic signal system was destroyed at the intersection of MD 140 and MD 97.

During the evening of the storm, the State Highway Administration secured a school bus from a contractor for the Carroll County Public Schools to transport people that were trapped to reunite with their families at Winters Mill High School.

Some of the final repairs to the fallen electrical poles came when BGE brought a helicopter to help with the clean-up.

It helped rebuild electric transmission and distribution infrastructure along the roadway.

The main job of the helicopter was to pull a lightweight rope, better known as a lead line, through attachments on BGE's newly installed poles.

In all, BGE says its completed more than 1,500 jobs to restore service for more than 130,000 customers across central Maryland.

“We want to thank residents and commuters that rely on MD 140 and MD 97 for their support and patience as we worked with our partners to safely open the roads,” said State Highway Administrator William Pines, P.E.

