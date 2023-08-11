BGE brings helicopter to Westminster to repair dozens of fallen electrical poles

WESTMINSTER, Md. — BGE is making final repairs to dozens of downed electrical poles in Westminster damaged by storms earlier this week.

On Friday a helicopter was summonsed to help rebuild electric transmission and distribution infrastructure along Route 140.

As result traffic was blocked along major roadways throughout town during the afternoon hours.

The main job of the helicopter was to pull a lightweight rope, better known as a lead line, through attachments on BGE's newly installed poles.

Crews were then tasked with attaching a new transmission line to one end of the rope while pulling the other to set it in place.

Commuters and residents can expect to see the helicopter over the weekend, with work expected to be completed early next week.

Meanwhile BGE says power for all customers impacted by the storm will be done by late this evening.

In all BGE says its completed more than 1,500 jobs to restore service for more than 130,000 customers across central Maryland.