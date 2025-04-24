Mayor Scott says president 'doesn't give a damn' about public safety after cuts

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott calls on Trump administration to reverse the decision to make cuts to public safety grants from the Department of Justice.

The grant cuts total nearly $200 million over about 75 grants that support law enforcement and victims of crimes, specifically, women and victims of domestic violence.

“For all their lip service about public safety, the Trump administration doesn’t give a damn about it,” said Mayor Scott. “They said they support law enforcement, but they’re defunding programs to support public safety officers and pardoned rioters. They say they care about victims of crime, yet they’re choking off resources for them. This reckless decision could undermine our record reductions in homicides and non-fatal shootings. The administration must immediately reverse course and restore this funding. Anything less jeopardizes critically important work that is saving lives both here in Baltimore and across the country.”

At the moment, Baltimore hasn't lost any grant money from the Department of Justice yet.

“Together, we are navigating the reality that the funding sources we rely on are under attack by an administration that does not care about victims or violence prevention,” continued Mayor Scott. “Baltimore will continue to wrap our arms around one another, strengthening networks of support for those working on the ground to build a safer city together.”

Some of the Departments' cuts include:

