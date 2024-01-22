Mayor Scott signs two inclusionary housing bills into law

BALTIMORE — On Monday, Mayor Scott signed two inclusionary housing bills into law, the first inclusionary housing legislation passed in Baltimore since 2007.

The bills will seek to build on the affordable housing work already being done by Baltimore City.

It would require buildings that are getting government subsidies with at least 20 units to make a certain percentage of their units affordable. The bill sets aside five percent of units for folks making 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) and another five for folks making 50 percent of it.

“My entire time working on behalf of the City of Baltimore, it has been clear to me how critical the creation of inclusionary housing is for our residents,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “As a city, we have a moral imperative to provide safe, affordable housing in all parts of our city. Access to housing is so often the difference between a family’s ability to have security and success or for them to face the most dire impacts that historic disinvestment can have on our communities. Bolstering our inclusionary housing system to aid in this effort is simply the right thing to do. I want to thank all of the advocates, including our partners who championed this on the Council for their dedication to this cause and tireless efforts to ensure Baltimore reinstated and improved our inclusionary housing policy.”

Along with signing the bill, Mayor Scott announced a $3 billion plan to address vacant properties in the city for the next 15 years.